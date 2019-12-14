The state’s health department reported this week that influenza cases in Arizona have tripled compared to previous seasons at this time. In the past week alone, 944 lab-confirmed influenza cases were reported, pushing the state’s number of cases up to 3,354 for 2019-2020 influenza season that began in October.
By all reports, the flu virus is alive and kicking in Lake Havasu City. The local scourge is following national trends of a significant uptick in confirmed cases of flu activity.
Ryan Perkins, spokesman for Havasu Regional Medical Center, said that through Dec. 12, HRMC has treated 39 patients for the flu.
“Since there are still 19 days remaining in the month, we anticipate an increase over December 2018 where we treated 44 patients with the flu,” Perkins said.
On the upside, the hospital has given more than 1,100 vaccines thus far in the flu season.
Thunderbolt school nurse Tammy Dutton reports that she is seeing more students with flu symptoms in her office.
“Of course, I don’t diagnose them, but I’m almost certain they have the flu. I’ve been seeing about five kids a week with it,” Dutton said.
She’s actually surprised the number isn’t higher.
“The kids all ride the school bus together twice a day. I thought I’d see more flu (cases) because of it,” Dutton said.
High school ‘hit hard’
Lake Havasu High School nurse Tammy Knight said the school saw many flu cases and flu-like symptoms in the days leading up to Thanksgiving. After being “hit hard” in mid- to late November, she said this week eased up a bit.
She expects a strong resurgence after Christmas break.
“In November, it was absolutely crazy in here. I had about 10 parents call in to say their students had tested positive for Influenza B. I see 40 to 60 kids a day, and 10 to 15 of those were flu-like each day,” Knight said. “This week’s been pretty light, but I know it will be back in January.”
She said high school students are at risk because there’s a good amount of kissing, hand-holding and sharing of drinks. Plus, during Christmas break, families get together from all regions of the nation and swap viruses.
“The flu will start spreading again. I wash my hands all the time,” Knight said.
Beyond Havasu
Mohave County’s physicians’ offices have reported 327 laboratory-confirmed influenza cases since October. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the county’s number of cases peaked Thanksgiving week with over 80 reported cases.
The state’s web site noted that 40% of Arizona’s reported cases were 5-18 year-olds.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control noted that Arizona is experiencing “widespread” flu activity, noting that all regions of the country are seeing elevated levels of flu-like illness. It said activity is being caused mostly by influenza B/Victoria viruses, which is unusual for this time of year. A/H1N1 viruses are the next most common and are increasing in proportion relative to other influenza viruses in some regions.
CDC estimates that so far this season, there have been at least 2.6 million flu illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations and 1,300 deaths from flu. States reporting the highest number of cases include Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.
Is it a cold or the flu?
According to the Mohave County Health Department’s web site, the flu is caused by the influenza virus which infects the respiratory tract (nose, throat and lungs). The flu is different from a cold and usually comes on suddenly and may include headache, fever, extreme tiredness, sore throat, body aches, dry cough and nasal congestion.
The CDC said it’s not too late to get vaccinated. “Flu vaccination is always the best way to prevent flu and its potentially serious complications,” the web site stated.
Perkins from HRMC added that there’s another effective way to keep the flu at bay.
“Something that definitely helps protect from the flu is good hand hygiene. Frequent hand washing is the best way to avoid the flu,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.