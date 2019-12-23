Parts of West Acoma Boulevard were blocked Monday morning as Lake Havasu City firefighters conducted salvage operations at the scene of a housefire.
The fire was first reported at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, when smoke began to come from the home’s attic. Once the fire was contained, residents pulled insulation from the attic to prevent rekindling. At about 6:40 Monday morning, however, the fire returned to cause structural damage to the residence.
According to Lake Havasu City Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Kemp, much of the home’s contents were salvaged.
No injuries were reported at the scene.
