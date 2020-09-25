As Lake Havasu City schools march towards a full reopening, the district is making sure all mitigation measures are ready to go. Those measures include brand new acrylic safety barriers on all campuses.
The Lake Havasu Unified School District board unanimously approved the emergency purchase of the barriers on Wednesday morning during a special meeting. According to Director of Special Services Aggie Wolter, the district will be spending up to $190,000 on 875 safety barriers that range in size, based on the area where they’re needed.
There are some spaces in Havasu schools where social distancing will not be possible. These safety barriers are the district’s answer, and their main purpose will be to help stop the spread of germs, and possible respiratory viruses, from sneezes or coughs.
“Each principal has worked with their staff to identify these areas on their campuses,” Wolter said. “These areas include site computer labs, special education and intervention classrooms and programs, small group instruction areas, career center, counseling areas, and certain classrooms with specialized needs.”
The barriers will be funded under the federal emergency relief grants provided by the CARES Act. The funds were established to help schools cover additional costs that arise from the covid-19 crisis, Wolter said.
