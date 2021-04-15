Mohave County Superior Court Judge Charles W. Gurtler has appointed Christina Spurlock as the acting clerk of the Superior Court. According to Gurtler’s order, as acting clerk Spurlock will have all the duties, powers and responsibilities of the clerk of the court until the governor appoints a replacement clerk.
Spurlock served under Clerk of the Court Virlynn Tinnell as her chief deputy. Tinnell resigned her position to accept the job of Cerbat Justice of the Peace. She was selected to that position by a vote of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on April 5.
Spurlock is expected to begin her new position on April 19.
