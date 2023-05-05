Everyone gets a chance to play on Lake Havasu when Arizona Adaptive Watersports comes to town.
The nonprofit organization returned for its third annual trip to Havasu on Friday with its specialized “adaptive” watersports equipment that allow people with physical and mental disabilities the opportunity to take their pick of waterskiing, kayaking, tubing, or to try any combination of the three. Arizona Adaptive Watersports will be back on the beach at Crazy Horse Campground throughout the day on Saturday.
“What we do is break the barrier,” said event organizer Jo Crawford. “We bring in the adaptive equipment so that everybody can play. If you are disabled, you usually have to watch everybody else play and sit on the sideline. But not when we come.”
Crawford said the first of two days on Lake Havasu was a success, with dozens of participants from local organizations including Milemarkers, New Horizons, and RISE Services spending much of the day on the beach and on the lake.
“Things are going super great,” Crawford said. “We have had so many wonderful participants and volunteers. It is just really cool to be in Mohave County. It is so beautiful, and the community is amazing. They all talk to each other and they all know we are coming. We just want to get more people with disabilities to come out because we help people with disabilities like Parkinson’s and ALS too. We would like to get more kids too.”
“Definitely a day worth living”
Perhaps the farthest participant from home at the event on Friday was Nirmala Bhandari, from Nepal, who had her left leg amputated just below the hip when she was young.
Bhandari is currently in the United States for a five-week program through the U.S. State Department called the Global Sports Mentoring Program, which brings in delegates from all over the world for immersive mentorship and experiences that are meant to empower them to serve their local communities by increasing access and opportunities to participate in sports.
Bhandari’s goal when she returns to Nepal is to get disabled children in the country included in physical education classes in school. She said she was not allowed to participate in PE when she was growing up due to her disability.
Barb Peacock, Bhandari’s mentor in the program, said there are currently 19 delegates from 16 countries in the program right now. Bhandari and a man from Turkey are spending their time in the U.S. with Peacock thanks to a sponsorship from Arizona Disabled Sports. Peacock said Bhandari has been traveling around the state meeting with different people and visiting schools in Arizona with modified physical education classes for students with disabilities, to learn more about that process.
But Friday’s trip to Havasu for the Arizona Adaptive Watersports day was more of a day off to have some fun. Bhandari said she enjoys traveling in her home country of Nepal, and had gone rafting and recently completed a 32 day trip around Nepal on a scooter.
“If I keep sitting, I get bored,” she said.
She said she wants to try everything that she can on the water, but hadn’t had the opportunity to try water skiing until Friday.
Bhandari started her day on the lake on an adaptive water ski that allowed her to sit down on a middle ski, with two smaller skis attached to either side – acting as outriggers for a stable ride. After a lap around the event area, Bhandari decided to increase the difficulty by trying out the mono-ski without the extra stability.
“It was hard to balance, because it is the first time I’ve ever been skiing on water,” she said. “I love doing adventurous kinds of things. It really refreshed my soul. This is definitely a day worth living.”
After a short ride on the mono-ski, Bhandari lost her balance and fell into the water. But the Arizona Adaptive Watersports volunteers were on the ball. They had a couple Jet Skis trailing Bhandari, each with an extra rider ready to jump in to help within seconds.
“When I fell for the first time, I was so scared. I was thinking, ‘What am I not doing to make this happen,’” Bhandari said. “Then I talked to the volunteers and they told me that people who are learning fall several times. I kept going with it, and it was fun.”
Bhandari ended up falling a few more times throughout her lap of the event space on the mono-ski. But she never considered giving up. After her second fall, one of the volunteers asked if she wanted to keep going. Bhandari quickly gave an emphatic “yes,” without a moment’s hesitation.
“I love doing adventurous things,” Bhandari said. “I always explore new things, and this was on my bucket list. I love doing lots of adventure and try to do different things, in spite of my disability. I do have to care, but the soul is wild.”
Another day on the lake
Arizona Adaptive Watersports will be back on the lake at Crazy Horse again today. Crawford said there will likely be fewer participants on Saturday without any local organizations scheduled to come down. But she said they are expecting more individuals and families, coming in from out of the area like Phoenix and Las Vegas.
“A lot of these guys work all week, so they will get to head up here for the weekend for some fun,” Crawford said.
Crawford also encourages any locals who are interested in adaptive watersports like kayaking, tubing or water skiing to visit Crazy Horse to see what it’s all about – because they won’t be back in Havasu for about 12 months.
“Just come out and see it. Get on the boat, see what we do, look at the equipment and talk to the staff,” Crawford said. “Educate yourself while we are here, because we are only here for two days a year.”
