Everyone gets a chance to play on Lake Havasu when Arizona Adaptive Watersports comes to town.

The nonprofit organization returned for its third annual trip to Havasu on Friday with its specialized “adaptive” watersports equipment that allow people with physical and mental disabilities the opportunity to take their pick of waterskiing, kayaking, tubing, or to try any combination of the three. Arizona Adaptive Watersports will be back on the beach at Crazy Horse Campground throughout the day on Saturday.

