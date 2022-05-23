Everyone got to play in Lake Havasu.
Last weekend, the non-profit organization, Arizona Adaptive Watersports, came to Lake Havasu City as the first stop in its summer Triple Crown Series. The organization, which helps those with disabilities enjoy watersports like water skiing and tubing, were aided in their mission by local volunteers.
Just over 40 participants of all ages gathered on the beach at Crazy Horse Campgrounds, where they had their pick of waterskiing, tubing and kayaking. Many of the participants were visiting Havasu for the first time.
“It is incredible,” Katrina Gerster said about Lake Havasu. “It is beautiful out here. Just really wonderful and relaxing.”
This is the second time Gerster, who was paralyzed from the waist down after a spinal cord injury, has participated in an adaptive water sports program. Gerster says before her injury in 2013 she was not as active as she is now thanks to programs like Arizona Adaptive Watersports.
“Being paralyzed is bittersweet,” Gerster said. “It has its downs and it has its highs but I have definitely done way more things in a wheelchair than I ever had the opportunity to do when I was walking.”
Along with people who have never been out on the water before, Arizona Adaptive Water Sports also helps people like Jordan Koeninger take part in the activities they love. Koeninger was paralyzed after a snowboarding incident 20 years ago but that hasn’t deterred the para-athlete from surfing, handcycling or water skiing since then.
“It’s an incredible opportunity, there aren’t many organizations like this,” Koeninger said. “There is nothing quite like getting pulled behind a big water skiing boat with Jet Skis riding behind you.”
Along with community members donating personal watercrafts and other supplies, students in the ASU nursing program also volunteered their time to help participants. Depending on what water sport they are doing a disabled person can have up to half dozen volunteers helping to ensure their safety.
Gerster says she would unquestionably recommend this program to other people with disabilities—even if they are a little hesitant.
“Have no fear,” Gerster said. “I think a lot of times people are afraid and ask can I do that, is it accessible and the answer is yes. (AAW) makes sure you are comfortable and safe…If you have any interest go for it.”
Arizona Adaptive Watersports founder and director Jo Crawford says the organization had an “absolutely wonderful” time in Lake Havasu City.
Even though there was a higher turnout than last year Crawford says she wants to see even more participation next year as Crawford believes this event can be the domino of courage that inspires someone with disabilities to keep pushing out of their comfort zone.
“It takes a lot of courage to go out on a strange lake and get pulled behind a boat,” Crawford said
As part of its Triple Crown Series Arizona Adaptive Watersports is headed next to Lake Bartlett and Lake Powell. Crawford says she hopes the non-profit will come back to Lake Havasu in May.
