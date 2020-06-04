Saturday’s planned Black Lives Matter protest in Lake Havasu City is drawing attention from groups who say they plan to attend the event to ensure order.
“Everybody is stirred up,” said Lake Havasu City resident Joshua DeHertoghe, who founded the Facebook group Mohave County Militia. The group’s online membership has tripled in the last few days, he said, as news of the possible protest in Havasu started circulating.
“We have all kinds of people from all walks of life and we just want to get our communities and our towns back in order.”
Keeping things orderly is also the goal for protest organizer Charlene Salamanca, a Havasu resident and criminal justice student at Mohave Community Colllege. She estimates that about 40 local residents will participate in Saturday’s protest.
“We just want to make sure that people who are so against us right now understand that we’re just trying to do the right thing,” she said. “We’re not trying to be against anyone, we’re just trying to prove a point that we’re upset about innocent lives that have died, that changes to be made to the system, and I don’t think Havasu understands that yet.”
The group plans to gather in the Smith’s parking lot at 7 a.m. and march down McCulloch Boulevard until they get to the bridge. Organizers say that every hour participants will kneel in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds to honor George Floyd, the Minnesota man whose death sparked the nationwide protests.
The group found itself at the receiving end of criticism as news of the BLM march spread, and Salamanca says members are trying to respond with “well-educated answers.”
“If people get too threatening with anyone in the group or if they come off as too negative, we let everyone know to just leave it because they just want to feed off of us being reactionary. We’ll just prove to everyone that we’re trying to be peaceful on Saturday.”
Supporters of online groups such as the Mohave County Militia and Zero Tolerance Lake Havasu told the News-Herald they supported the BLM group’s constitutional right to protest but they are concerned about how similar events have unfolded in other cities.
Lake Havasu City resident Angel Flores, who is a member of the Facebook group Zero Tolerance Lake Havasu, said he welcomes the protesters but will not tolerate riots or looting in town and he believes there are a lot of others in the city that feel the same way. He said he may end up going to McCulloch Boulevard on Saturday and may interact with the protesters. He said he will likely be carrying a weapon, but said that he always does.
“I support the protest,” he said. “They have a right to do so like I have a right to be there. In supporting a peaceful protest my goal is to show we stand with you, we hear you, but don’t bring destruction to our town or the U.S. Hopefully by showing we can stand together in this we can end this division.”
DeHertoghe, of the Mohave County Militia, said he doesn’t know if he will be joining up with other militia members on Saturday yet or not.
“I’ll probably be there by myself, maybe with a microphone or something. I’m really not sure what I will be doing,” he said. “But I know that others in the militia will be there. Anybody that is armed and can have a concealed carry, they are going to try to defend our communities and be supportive of the police and the sheriff.”
Lake Havasu City Police Department said on Thursday that rumors about the event were running rampant, particularly on social media. Police Sgt. Tom Gray said the department has not received any credible information about groups from California or Las Vegas coming to Lake Havasu City. Additionally, he said the department is prepared to adjust staffing as necessary, and he said help from the National Guard is not being requested.
Additionally, Lake Havasu City issued a press release Thursday afternoon saying the organized event has not been given permission to block roadways or obstruct traffic on the London Bridge, and that participants will not be allowed to place banners and signs on city-owned street lights, traffic signals or utility poles.
On McCulloch Boulevard, business owners were aware of the upcoming march and the controversy surrounding it, but few seemed apprehensive.
“I haven’t seen anything or heard anything to make me uncomfortable, not here in Havasu” said Eric Meron of Havasu Guns. “If anything were to happen, I know the people here would defend themselves and their businesses.”
Many business owners in the Main Street district said they felt they have the means to protect themselves should the protest get out of hand.
“We were told it would be peaceful and we’re sure the community will be safe and kind to one another,” said Robert and Leslie Pomenich, owners of Pet Boutique. “Our whole building is glass and that’s where our concern was, but there’s too many guns in Havasu for anything to happen.”
Kyle Neidermann of Sam’s Shooter Emporium believes downtown’s proximity to the police department will prevent any uprisings.
“We’re a block and a half from the police department. I have full confidence in our police department and our sheriff’s department,” he said. “We’ll be business as usual that day and don’t see anything happening.”
Steve Hawkins, the co-owner of Sanchez-Hawkins Fine Jewelry, had similar feelings.
“These are mature, hard-working people here in Lake Havasu,” he said. “We’ve got a great police department. Anyone who tries to go against that won’t be successful.”
Lake Havasu City resident Justin Hopkins said he plans on joining the protesters on Saturday, sign in hand, but he also joined the Mohave County Militia Facebook group on Wednesday.
“I’m on both sides,” Hopkins said. “I’m making a sign and I’m going to protest the police brutality… But at the same time I don’t condone any looting or violence or hurting people or businesses and I don’t quite understand it. The things that they are burning down and attacking have nothing to do with what they are supposedly protesting. So I want to try to almost be the show of force. The police will be there, the militia will be there – good citizens that use their constitutional rights to protect themselves and other will be there. It should prevent anybody from deciding to do something stupid. Let them protest, let them say what they want to say, but keep the peace.”
In the end, Hopkins said he expects the protests in Havasu to remain peaceful.
“There may be a few individuals, but they will probably get their justice very swiftly if they do anything,” he said. “It sounds like there will be enough people interested in protecting or watching out for stuff like that.”
Daisy Nelson, Michael Zogg, Peter Castillo and Brandon Messick contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.