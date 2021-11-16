Several long months of coronavirus-related work absences have proven problematic at the Mohave County Jail, and overtime expenses have added up. But this week, detention staff have been bailed out under a decision by the county’s governing board.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve an additional $250,000 to the sheriff’s office on Monday, the provide overtime pay for county detention officers. The sheriff’s office employs 94 detention officers at the jail, but has had only about 80 on staff for the past four months due to coronavirus-related absences, according to Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster.
As of the beginning of November, the sheriff’s office had already spent about 70% of its existing $300,000 budget for overtime pay.
The $250,000 in new funding for detention officers’ overtime pay will be provided under Mohave County’s allocation of $21 million under federal American Rescue Plan Act, which was awarded earlier this year.
