A Lake Havasu City man was arrested this week on seven counts of arson after a series of fires reported Monday morning throughout the city. Investigators have now released additional information in the case.
The fires, which occurred early Monday, were quickly determined to be acts of arson committed at locations including College Drive, Clubhouse Drive, Caravelle Drive and Lake Havasu Avenue. According to police, Jeremy J. Chelgren, 47, was identified as a suspect in the case early Monday afternoon.
Police say Chelgren was seen in the area of Cherry Tree Drive at about 4:40 p.m., and was driving a car allegedly matching descriptions of Chelgren’s own vehicle. According to city officials, the car was determined to be affixed with fictitious license plates, and officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. A brief vehicle pursuit followed, police said, and ended when Chelgren surrendered to officers at the east end of Cherry Tree Drive.
Chelgren was charged with four counts of arson of an unoccupied structure, three counts of arson to an occupied structure, unlawful flight from law enforcement and displaying a fictitious license plate. He was also charged with counts of theft, assault, criminal damage to property, threats by domestic violence and disorderly conduct in reference to a domestic violence incident that allegedly occurred Sunday on the 3100 block of Simitan Drive.
According to court records, Chelgren pleaded guilty on Feb. 1 previous charges of disorderly conduct, and was sentenced to 10 days in jail, with one day suspended. He was also ordered to pay a $600 fine in that case, and was ordered to attend anger management courses.
Chelgren was transferred to the custody of Mohave County Jail after an initial court appearance, where he remained as of Tuesday on $100,000 bond.
