A day after a plane sank in Lake Havasu, there was little additional information surrounding Friday night’s incident.
The first reports of a downed plane came in around 5:45 p.m. Friday, when the pilot radioed for assistance and gave his location to emergency dispatchers.
The plane was in an area of Lake Havasu near Crystal Beach.
According to firefighters who asked not to be identified, the seaplane came in on a normal water landing, but one of the plane’s floats had a leak and took on water. The plane began to sink, so its owners got the plane as close to shore as possible so it wouldn’t sink to the bottom of the lake. Two people, a man and a woman, were found with the plane when deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department arrived by boat. They were taken back by boat to Lake Havasu State Park. They were not injured.
The identities of the man and woman have not been provided to the News-Herald. Calls to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department placed on Friday night and Saturday were not immediately returned.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane, a fixed-wing, single-engine Zenith STOL CH750, is registered to Paul Wallner of Missoula, Montana. The aircraft’s certification was issued on Jan. 16.
SeaTow operators helped move the plane to shore, ultimately hauling it to Windsor Beach at Lake Havasu State Park.
