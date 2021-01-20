A Lake Havasu City man remains in custody in the case of an alleged rape that took place in November. Now investigators have released additional details of the offense.
On Nov. 8, police were called to an El Dorado Avenue residence after receiving reports that Michael J. Leander, 20, of Havasu, had sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old victim.
According to the police report, the victim went to a friend’s residence the night prior, about an hour’s walk away. When her friend didn’t answer the door the victim turned to leave. According to the report, Leander pulled into the driveway at that moment, and asked whether the victim’s friend was home. When the victim said no, Leander allegedly invited her to come with him to his Catalina Drive apartment.
According to the victim’s alleged statement to police, she and Leander played a drinking game at his residence, and she became intoxicated. The victim fell asleep at Leander’s residence, before Leander allegedly agreed to drive her home.
Police say Leander took the victim to a shed behind her home, which had been converted into a small bedroom. The victim told investigators that she remembered being barely conscious as Leander allegedly disrobed her, and sexually violated her.
According to the victim’s alleged statement, the assault ended when Leander jumped suddenly away from her, believing that he heard rocks being kicked outside the shed.
Leander allegedly left the scene, and the victim lost consciousness once again until her father woke her.
After a two-month investigation in the case, detectives contacted Leander on Jan. 6, and asked him to give a statement at the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Leander agreed to an interview with detectives, the report said, during which he allegedly admitted to having sex with the victim. He also allegedly admitted to knowing the victim was 16 years old at the time of the incident.
Leander was charged with felony counts of sexual assault and sexual contact with a minor. As of this week, Leander remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $50,000 bond.
