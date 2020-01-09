These are Arizona’s children: Angel and Juan are two adorable, fun-loving brothers who love football, basketball, video games, action movies and bike riding. While a “football family” would be amazing, Angel and Juan hope for a family with lots of love who enjoy spending time together. Get to know these brothers and other adoptable children at HavasuNews.com/adopt.
