Ariah is a happy baby who loves music, shiny lights and toys that blow air. He responds with the cutest giggle when you sing one of his favorite songs or recite a nursery rhyme. Ariah thrives on one-on-one attention and enjoys spending time with other children. Get to know Ariah and other adoptable children at HavasuNews.com/adopt.
