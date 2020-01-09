Danny loves being social and is always looking for ways to entertain himself. Along with being around others, he enjoys drawing, using the internet and playing detective. Danny would love to use his detective skills as an FBI agent one day. Get to know Danny and other adoptable children at HavasuNews.com/adopt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.