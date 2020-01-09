Davoshin is an intelligent and athletic girl who enjoys playing volleyball and performing on the dance team. She prides herself on her athletic abilities and her dedication to her education. Davoshin would love a career saving others – possibly as a lawyer, a firefighter or in the FBI. Get to know Davoshin and other adoptable children at HavasuNews.com/adopt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.