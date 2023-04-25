Gov. Katie Hobbs

Gov. Katie Hobbs

 Imagn

Road repairs are in the works for some of the most well-worn sections of Interstate-40 in Western Arizona, and construction is expected to begin within the next few months.

This week the Arizona Department of Transportation and Governor Katie Hobbs’ office announced plans for $50.5 million in road repairs statewide coming this spring and summer – using money set aside for other road projects that have come in under budget this fiscal year. That roadwork is spread throughout 23 locations on six major roads including I-40, I-10, US 60, State Route 260, and State Route 77.

