Mayor Ken Watkins said it'll be the City of Kingman's pleasure to host the Arizona State Transportation Board's monthly meeting on Sept. 15. The state board will address its agenda when the meeting convenes at 9:00 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors auditorium at 700 W. Beale St.
Watkins expressed interest in the possibility of the city hosting an informal dinner reception to welcome state board and staff members the night before the meeting, as it did when the Board last met in Kingman a few years ago.
The hand of ADOT is evident throughout northwest Arizona with nearly 50 miles of SR 95 being resurfaced through Lake Havasu and Bullhead City. Kingman awaits further progress and possible 2024 groundbreakings for three Interstate 40 traffic interchange projects and numerous bridge and highway widening projects unfolding.
The board had been expected to consider Bullhead City’s formal request to ``take back” responsibility and authority for maintaining SR 95 where it coarses through the Colorado River community’s city limits. Mayor Steve D'Amico had looked forward to lobbying for approval, but City Manager Toby Cotter said that plan has changed.
Cotter and ADOT confirmed the take back item was removed from the Sept. meeting agenda and won't be heard by the board until early next year. The decision was made so that the extensive highway 95 paving campaign can be completed and inspected before any take back decisions are made.
Cotter said Bullhead City officials intend to use the Call to the Public to express support for the take back and additional right hand turn lanes for SR 95.
Mayor D'Amico said Bullhead City is very pleased with its recent ADOT involvements. He offered strong praise for the performance, cooperation and commitment demonstrated by Anthony Brozich, ADOT’s Northwest Arizona District Administrator.
Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy said he will not be attending the meeting, but appreciates that the agency will conduct its September business here.
``We welcome the State Transportation Board to Mohave County. We are grateful for their leadership on addressing the transportation needs of Mohave County,” Sheehy said. ``Lake Havasu City offers our appreciation for the work to redo highway 95 from SARA Park to I-40 that is underway.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.