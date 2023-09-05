Mayor Ken Watkins said it'll be the City of Kingman's pleasure to host the Arizona State Transportation Board's monthly meeting on Sept. 15. The state board will address its agenda when the meeting convenes at 9:00 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors auditorium at 700 W. Beale St.

Watkins expressed interest in the possibility of the city hosting an informal dinner reception to welcome state board and staff members the night before the meeting, as it did when the Board last met in Kingman a few years ago.

