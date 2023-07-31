Travelers can expect delays on State Route 95 for the next six weeks, as Arizona Department of Transportation work crews apply sealant to more than 13 miles of highway south of Lake Havasu City.
Arizona Department of Transportation work crews are expected to limit traffic through the area to a single lane of travel on weekdays from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., until Sept. 11. Work is expected to extend from SARA Park to the Bill Williams Bridge, and ADOT work crews will be present to direct traffic through the area.
You people love to complain, no positivity. Get a life.
Why not 5pm to 5 am? Overnight work, like they did on the Parker to bill Williams segment would be best for everyone.
What? Do you mean that the work would be done at night like our local representative Leo bragged it would be done?
