PHOENIX – There is good news for drivers who will be traveling on state highways over the Thanksgiving weekend. The Arizona Department of Transportation says no construction or maintenance closures are scheduled along state highways between Wednesday afternoon and Monday morning.
No matter the destination, those with plans to travel during the current health situation should bring face coverings, be prepared to practice safe distancing and follow other public health guidelines.
Drivers should also focus on safe driving during the annual holiday travel season.
Getting adequate rest, buckling up, obeying speed limits and never driving while impaired are among the behaviors that promote improved highway safety. Avoiding distractions, including cell phone use, can help prevent tragic crashes.
A total of 11 fatal crashes claimed 11 lives on all Arizona roads, including local streets, over last year’s Thanksgiving weekend, according to law enforcement reports. Alcohol-related fatal crashes claimed three lives over the extended holiday weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.