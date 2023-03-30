The Arizona Department of Transportation has pumped the brakes and rejected Mohave County’s formal request to remove a traffic signal installed on U.S. 93 near the community of White Hills north of Kingman.

The Board of Supervisors directed county staff to convey the request and related correspondence authored by county manager Sam Elters and Public Works Director Steve Latoski to ADOT Director Jennifer Toth in mid-March. Both communications echoed BOS concerns that stopping traffic in a rural area is dangerous, and inconsistent with the goal of upgrading US 93 for Interstate 11 designation because it stops traffic that should be unimpeded.

