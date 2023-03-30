The Arizona Department of Transportation has pumped the brakes and rejected Mohave County’s formal request to remove a traffic signal installed on U.S. 93 near the community of White Hills north of Kingman.
The Board of Supervisors directed county staff to convey the request and related correspondence authored by county manager Sam Elters and Public Works Director Steve Latoski to ADOT Director Jennifer Toth in mid-March. Both communications echoed BOS concerns that stopping traffic in a rural area is dangerous, and inconsistent with the goal of upgrading US 93 for Interstate 11 designation because it stops traffic that should be unimpeded.
“The functional classification of US 93 demand continuous uninterrupted traffic flow conditions, which a traffic signal negates,” Latoski’s letter said.
In her March 24 return correspondence, ADOT’s Toth noted that the highway has not yet transitioned to interstate status.
“US 93 between Kingman and the Nevada state line currently has a Federal Functional Classification of Rural Principal Arterial – Other, and is designed as a rural-divided highway,” Toth said. “This means US 93 does not operate as a high-speed uninterrupted highway since there are multiple uncontrolled access locations connecting to US 93 along the entire corridor.”
Latoski’s memorandum asserted that motorists driving between Kingman and Las Vegas have no expectation of a traffic light and can be surprised by coming upon the traffic signal that was purchased by the Last Stop Grand Canyon Adventure enterprise to accommodate increased traffic and trip generation anticipated for its Travel Center at Bonanza Drive.
“Here, motorists encounter the signal and possible STOP control after traveling uninterrupted for 27 miles from the Nevada state line and 43 miles from Kingman,” Latoski’s memo said. “This phenomena may induce (high speed) rear-end crashes on the US 93 approaches to the traffic signal and or severe right-angle crashes at the intersection should an oncoming US 93 motorist fail to comply with a signal red (STOP) indication.”
Toth contends that approvals for ongoing construction and development along the corridor require traffic control to enhance public safety in the face of the threat of collisions by motorists trying to exit or access US 93.
“The development and access along the segment of US 93 has resulted in increased conflict points and crashes,” her letter said. “The traffic signal is an appropriate interim solution that addresses both safety and mobility until longer term alternative access options are implemented.”
While ADOT said it cannot support the county request to take down the signal, Toth said long term-alternatives could include a grade-separated interchange with a local agency collector road and/or frontage system.
“ADOT looks forward to working with Mohave County to develop short-term and long-term improvements to this segment of U.S. 93,” the letter signed by Toth said. “Access will continue to be an issue until alternative options are implemented.”
While the BOS directed staff on March 6 to engage ADOT, Toth noted in her letter that Mohave County staff and its planning and zoning division were fully aware of the traffic signal project when it began navigating the permitting arena four years ago.
