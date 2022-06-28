Republicans in the Arizona House have approved a massive expansion of the state’s private school voucher program. They voted Wednesday to allow all 1.1 million public school students to use public money to attend a private schools. The measure comes just four years after voters overwhelmingly rejected a smaller voucher expansion after an unprecedented mobilization by teachers opposed to using tax dollars for private education. It still needs approval in the Senate, which backed a smaller expansion in February. Democrats fiercely opposed the voucher bill. The party line vote came as the House and Senate prepare to vote on a nearly $18 billion state budget that will need Democratic support if it is not trimmed substantially.