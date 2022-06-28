Plans to repave the majority of State Route 95 in Mohave County received some extra funding in Arizona’s recently approved state budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23, which will allow the full scope of the project to continue to move forward despite inflation.
During the 2021 legislative session, the state legislature and Gov. Doug Ducey signed off on a $46 million project to repave the 34 miles of State Route 95 between SARA Park north to I-40, and another 18 miles of SR95 from Courtwright Road just north of Needles to Bullhead City Parkway. Last week the State Legislature passed an $18 billion budget, approved by Ducey on Tuesday, that includes an additional $19.5 million for the SR95 project.
“This is just making sure that we have enough money to complete the project properly,” said State Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City), who led the efforts to secure the funding to repave SR95 last year. “It has been about 20 years since that highway has been properly repaved. It is a big reason why I originally ran because I knew that a lot of the time it is the big cities like Phoenix and Tucson that get all the money to repave their roads and we are kind of left behind in rural Arizona.”
Public Information Officer Garin Groff with the Arizona Department of Transportation said the scope of the project has not changed since it was originally approved last year. Groff said the project is expected to include removing and replacing the top three inches of asphalt on the travel lanes along both stretches of SR95. Construction will also include some work on the sidewalks and curbs along the highway to make them compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“The additional $19.5 million in this year’s budget was added to reflect the higher costs due to inflation, which allows ADOT to construct the projects as originally envisioned,” Groff said.
Groff said designs for the road work are already underway. He said the project in and around Havasu is expected to advertise for construction this November, and the project in Bullhead City is expected to advertise in January 2023.
Groff said ADOT expects construction work to begin on the projects in early 2023, and they will take an estimated 12 to 15 months to complete.
Biasiucci said he is happy to see the project starting to close in on construction.
“This is something I’ve been fighting for because I know we needed it done,” he said. “I want to thank Sen. (Sonny) Borrelli and Rep. (Regina) Cobb for getting behind me and making sure these needs were met for our district.”
