State Route 95

The Arizona Department of Transportation said contractors will begin mobilizing equipment on Sunday, June 25 for a major State Route 95 pavement rehabilitation campaign through two Colorado River communities. The work will be completed late this summer.

Prescott-based Fann Contracting, Inc. was awarded an $18.5-million bid for resurfacing a 26-mile segment of SR 95 from SARA Park through Lake Havasu City to Interstate 40.

