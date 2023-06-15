Lake Havasu City residents and visitors can expect lane restrictions and possible delays this summer on one of the region’s busiest thoroughfares, as Arizona road crews begin repaving 26 miles of State Route 95 from SARA Park to I-40.
The project was announced this week, but no official start date has been given for the $18.5 million project, which will be led by the Arizona Department of Transportation. State road workers are expected to remove the top layer of pavement on SR-95, and replace it with new asphalt; while replacing curbs and gutters, sidewalk ramps, pavement markings and other related fixtures.
