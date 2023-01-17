The Bullhead City police department is conducting a death investigation following the recovery of a woman’s body from the Colorado River. Police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said the department was notified at 7:35 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 that a body had been spotted in the river.
``An adult female was located floating in the lagoon in the Palo Verde Meadows Estates,” Fromelt said. She said recovery of the body that was not immediately identified occurred in the area of the 2800 block of Camino Del Rio.
