Plans to build a neighborhood of tiny houses with the stated goal of providing affordable housing have been put on hold for now, but the developer says he intends to revamp the project and bring it back after the first iteration received significant opposition.
Sam Woods of Built Well Construction had been hoping to rezone 5.76 acres of property he owns situated between Buena Vista Avenue, Indian Hills Drive, and Chiricahua Drive. The proposal would have allowed a development of 40 “tiny houses,” consisting of units 600 to 700 square feet apiece. That request was originally scheduled to come before the Lake Havasu City Council in January, but council members voted to postpone that consideration until Tuesday’s meeting at Woods’ request. Now Woods has decided to withdraw the request entirely.
Woods said the goal of the development was to create affordable workforce housing, but rezoning was needed in order to allow Built Well to construct and sell enough units to keep the cost low. The more tiny houses on the property, the lower the cost would be for each of them.
Lake Havasu City staff originally recommended the Planning and Zoning Commission give its stamp of approval of the request. When the commission held its public hearing on the matter, however, many neighbors objected to the increased density the proposed development would create, and spoke out against it during the public hearing. Most of the complaints centered on the increased amount of traffic and noise, and reduced parking and public safety, such a development would bring.
Ultimately, the commission voted 6-0 to recommend that City Council not approve the rezoning.
Additionally, neighbors circulated a petition opposing the development that received enough signatures to require a super majority (approval from six of the seven councilmembers) vote from City Council in order to pass. Mayor Cal Sheehy said any time 20 percent of property owners in a development’s impact area file a petition opposing a rezoning request, the supermajority requirement is triggered by state statute.
“The land use action was coming to us with a 6-0 recommendation in opposition to the development, plus the citizen petition, which in my opinion would be a very difficult thing to overturn – the will of citizens in that neighborhood,” Sheehy said.
At the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Woods and several of the neighbors showed up to the city council chambers, but ended up having an intense discussion outside during the meeting and were not in the room when the withdrawal request came up for a public hearing.
One of the neighbors, Genevieve Newman, did stick around to the end of the meeting to address City Council during its final call to the public.
Newman said she knows that the city is facing a shortage of affordable housing, but questioned how much of an effect these tiny houses would have and whether the tiny home movement was just a temporary fad. She also pointed out that such a small dwelling may work for a single person or a couple, but it wouldn’t be enough room to start a family.
“My objection to the developer’s concept is that $200,000, if you are only getting the footprint under a 500 square foot house, that doesn’t give you very much,” Newman said.
Woods said he decided to withdraw his request because he could see the writing on the wall, but he also said he isn’t giving up on the project.
“I wasn’t going to win this go around,” he said. “Here is the thing, I talked to everybody and everybody loves the idea. Everybody knows that Lake Havasu needs workforce housing. The problem is they have given up so many R-3 lots to single families. At the time it was probably an OK idea, but now they have to pay it back somehow. The R-3s are all sucked up – they are gone – and they are all single family houses. So in a sense they have to pay that debt somehow, someway to make this town work.”
Limited areas to build?
Woods said the best place to build affordable housing is in R-3 districts but there are only 187 undeveloped lots within the city limits currently zoned R-3, according to a city report published in August. Comparatively, there are a total of 2,548 undeveloped R-1 properties.
Most of the property in the request is currently zoned as Single Family Residential, or R-1, but the property is bordered on one side by Limited Multiple-Family Residential land while a couple lots within the development are already zoned R-3. Most of the R-3 properties surrounding the development already contain single family residences, however, as do the R-1 properties on the other side.
Ultimately it was the housing density between established single-family residences neighbors objected to.
But Woods says he may have given the wrong impression about just how much density the planned development would have created.
Request and layout
Woods said his original plan included 75 tiny houses on the property which he admits looked, “pretty bad.” But through speaking with city staff, the rezoning request was reduced to include 40 properties. Woods said he didn’t redraft the layout for the neighborhood before presenting it to neighbors or the Planning and Zoning Commission, and he said he believes showing the layout with nearly twice as many houses as the plan called for turned people off to the idea.
But neighbors insist that it is the 40 houses, rather than the layout they saw, that they object to.
The request was to rezone everything into an R-3/Planned Development which would have reduced the number of units permissible on a regular R-3 lot from 10 units per acre to 6.99. R-1 properties are allowed four units per acre.
Multiple members of the Planning and Zoning Commission thanked Woods for his efforts to build workforce housing in other areas of town, but said they thought this particular area may not be the best spot for such a project.
But Woods disagrees, saying the amount of the project that already borders R-3 areas, combined with the general lack of buildable lots in R-3 zones citywide, makes the proposed site a prime candidate for rezoning.
“If this is not a candidate, I don’t know what is going to be,” he said.
Bringing back plans
Woods said he plans to work on renderings and maybe tinker with the layout and number of tiny houses proposed, but guessed he will be back with another rezoning request for the property in about a month or so.
“Somehow I have to convince everybody that it isn’t as high of an impact as they think,” Woods said. “We pulled it back to 40, maybe we will pull it back to 35. It is going to look like a little neighborhood with big yards and little houses. We are trying to keep them under $200-grand but the more they take from me, the less chance that is going to happen.”
Any future rezoning requests would need to start back at the beginning with city staff, before going before the Planning and Zoning Commission for a vote and ultimately to the City Council for a final decision.
“I’m glad that he has withdrawn his request for now, but he says he is coming back,” Newman told the council. “So you will probably be seeing us back, unless he makes considerable changes.”
