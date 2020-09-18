After only 30 minutes of deliberation, a Mohave County Jury found a man not guilty on charges of child molestation brought against him by his daughter.
Shawn P. Lombardi, 37, was indicted four years ago on charges of child molestation and sexual abuse of a minor of less than 15 years. According to the felony indictment, Lombardi was accused of multiple incidents of sexual abuse against the victim between 2011 and 2013, which were only reported prior to his 2016 arrest.
According to Mohave County Public Defender Robin Puchek, Lombardi was divorced from his wife, and had since moved to Colorado when the indictment was filed. The alleged victim made her accusations against Lombardi while at a Las Vegas mental health facility. A warrant was issued for Lombardi’s arrest, and he was extradited to Arizona to stand trial. Puchek says Lombardi spent about 15 months in Mohave County Jail prior to his release.
The victim allegedly said Lombardi sexually molested her during visitation with her father at his North Palo Verde Boulevard residence. According to Puchek, prosecutor Jacob Cote alleged the victim’s accusations were credible despite the passing of several years. Expert witnesses testified as to the behavioral characteristics of child abuse victims, which include delayed disclosure.
According to Puchek, 10 witnesses were called by the defense who testified the victim fabricated the accusation as retaliation against her father for moving from Havasu, and leaving her behind. Lombardi’s defense also alleged that the victim’s mother, Lombardi’s ex-wife, played a part in the allegedly false accusations.
After the trial’s conclusion, one juror agreed to speak with Puchek about the reason for her decision to acquit Lombardi in the case.
“The jurors thought the state’s case was weak and commented on the fact the now 18-year-old victim would start crying when she was being asked questions by the prosecutor, but when I asked her questions she stopped crying and became evasive,” Puchek said.
According to Puchek, Lombardi testified only briefly in his defense, to assert his innocence.
“(The jury) commented that they didn’t even have to hear from the defendant in order to acquit,” Puchek said. “They felt the victim had been impeached enough that her testimony was not credible.”
The trial lasted four days before Lombardi was acquitted on all counts. Had he been convicted of the offense, Lombardi may have received a prison sentence ranging from 12.5 to 22 years.
