Lake Havasu City Real Estate Agent Mary Robert’s term as President of the Arizona Association of Realtors took an unexpected turn just a few months in.
The real estate industry has remained strong statewide throughout 2020. But like everyone else, the pandemic has forced Roberts and the association to adjust its operations to conform to a new reality.
“It has been good for real estate – I can tell you it hasn’t hit the real estate business at all,” Roberts said. “But as far as leadership and running an organization of 55,000 members – it has been a lot of Zoom meetings. We have been kind of having to move outside the box in how you are going to reach out to people and help people through this. People are used to seeing each other, so you need to figure out what you need to do to reach out and help those members virtually.”
Robert’s efforts earned her the title of 2020 Arizona Realtor of the Year in November, awarded by the National Association of Realtors. She said the award is particularly meaningful to her because of her dedication to the industry, especially in Havasu, over the past 31 years. Robert’s has also served as the president of the Lake Havasu Realtor’s Association in the past, following in her father Bob Robert’s footsteps, and her son Gunner Mitchell was recently sworn in as the Havasu association’s vice president on Dec. 1.
“Real estate has been good to my family and it is a great industry that I enjoy a lot, so it is very important for me to give back,” she said. “To be recognized for my service and giving my time to the association and its members meant a lot.”
Priorities as President
Robert’s term as President of the statewide association came to an end on Dec. 1, but it was a busy year at the helm of the Arizona’s largest trade organization.
Robert’s said during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic last fall, the association was quick to reach out to Governor Doug Ducey’s office to discuss the importance of keeping their industry open.
“We were very forward thinking in that when this first came down we lobbied to the Governor and his first executive order deemed real estate and various real estate activities like title companies and home inspectors as essential,” she said.
Another major focus this year has been on helping landlords find assistance after measures were put in place to protect tenants from eviction. She said especially in rural areas like Havasu, many landlords only own one or two properties that they rent out.
“They are very dependent on that income coming in, usually to pay their mortgage,” she said. “So we thought it was unfair that they were protecting the tenants without helping the landlords who were now not getting their money. So we lobbied for that and we worked with the housing authority to try to get some financial benefits to landlords too.”
Roberts was succeeded as Arizona Realtors President by Jan Leighton of Peoria.
Real estate trends
Lake Havasu City has certainly had a hot real estate market since the start of the pandemic with rising property values and limited inventory. Roberts said Lake Havasu City has been a particularly popular option for Californians who are increasingly looking to buy property in Arizona.
“In my 31 years in real estate here, this is the tightest market we have ever had as far as inventory,” Roberts said. “In a normal market you have a five or six month supply and we are down to about a one month supply. So there is a lot of activity going on – there are a lot of buyers coming in… It has been tough for buyers because the sellers are getting multiple offers. So buyers sometimes get frustrated. But it has been a very good market – even during the pandemic.”
Roberts said Havasu’s booming real estate market reflects the success the industry is having throughout Arizona.
“Everywhere has very low inventory whether you are going up to Flagstaff or in the Phoenix area – basically anywhere you go in the state.”
