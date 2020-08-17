Mohave County’s first hemp farm located near Dolan Springs has received mostly positive results from its first round of testing.
Mike and Tuesday Simmons, who will manage the King of Hemp Store in Kingman explained that they recently sent samples of the farm’s four different strains to a testing lab in Scottsdale. According to those certificates of analysis returned by the lab, three of the four strains met the less than .3% THC requirement to be designated as hemp and not marijuana. The strain that did not fall under .3% THC will be discarded.
When the 2018 Farm Bill was signed into law, it became legal to grow industrial hemp, and the commodity is no longer considered a Schedule 1 substance under federal law. However, the three strains that fell below .3% THC can now be put to use. The Simmons are focusing on CBD and CBG oil, as one of their primary goals with the effort is to help locals get off of drugs, particularly opiates.
Tuesday explained there are three ways by which they can do so. The first is to turn the product into crude oil, or CBD oil, which can then be used to make a variety of products. Other options include processing the flower from the hemp and selling it as-is, or turning it into pre-rolls. CBD is cannabidiol, and unlike the THC in marijuana, is not intoxicating.
“We take all the usable flower off of the plants to begin with,” Tuesday explained. “Everything that’s left is what you turn into the crude oil. That is the stocks, the stems, the leaves; all of that stuff gets used and that’s what you make your crude oil out of, and where you can make a lot of your CBD products.”
And with a 75% success rate in their first year of growing hemp, the Simmons are in good spirits about the results. When they started out, the couple said many were skeptical about how a hemp operation could be successful in the desert. Others took it one step further, saying there was no way the operation could be successful.
“This is our first run out here, too,” Tuesday added. “We’re all still learning out here; we’re all still trying to figure this whole hemp CBD world out. It’s trial and error kind of right now; we’ve produced quite a bit out here when everyone said we weren’t going to be able to do anything period because of the desert, because of the heat, because of the lack of water.
“People just put us down left and right saying you won’t be able to produce anything. So we feel pretty accomplished at what we’ve done so far, and next year it will be much better because we will have learned from any little mistakes we made this year.”
And while the operation was able to grow this year, the desert and monsoon season, or lack thereof, has posed challenges for the Simmons. While the monsoon season could have “leveled us out” in the event it was severe, Tuesday said, too little seasonal rain has left the operation “begging for rain.”
“But for our first trial run, I think we did really well,” Tuesday said. “We’re going to be able to provide some good, quality medicine, CBG and CBD, for people.”
Upon opening in approximately two months, the King of Hemp Store will sell shirts, pants, jackets, backpacks, purses, handbags, and shampoo and conditioner, in addition to a variety of CBD and CBG products such as flower and edibles.
