After the Mohave County Health Department reported January as having the highest number of covid cases recorded in a month since the start of the pandemic, case numbers appear to be slowly dropping throughout the county.
On Monday the county health department reported that 554 new confirmed cases of covid-19 had been recorded since noon last Thursday. Monday’s report brings the total number of covid cases for February to 1,072 cases.
That case total is down from this time last month when the first two covid reports from the county health department reported 1,282 cases. 11,561 covid-19 cases were reported by the county in January.
Jeni Coke, marketing director for Havasu Regional Medical Center, says that the hospital is starting to see a decrease in covid related hospitalizations.
11 deaths were also recorded in Monday’s report; seven are from Bullhead City, three are from Kingman and one is from Lake Havasu City. There have been 15 covid deaths reported in February.
Of the 554 cases from Monday’s report 242 are from Bullhead City, 194 cases from Kingman, 109 are from Lake Havasu City, five are from North Country and four are from unknown areas in the county.
