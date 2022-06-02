A staple in the Lake Havasu City boating community is casting off after a lengthy absence.
Boaters on Lake Havasu will soon be able to stop by the Big Orange Boat II to pick up any forgotten items they may need or even just to have a bite to eat. The boat’s owners Steve and Tricia Chrzanowski say they hope to have the craft in the water in the coming weeks.
The Big Orange Boat was originally just a red, white and blue boat when it started out in 1990. After the Chrzanowskis took it over 15 years ago, they it gave its iconic orange makeover says Tricia. The Chrzanowskis stopped operation of the boat years ago but Tricia says that people never stopped asking about it.
“I’m glad that so many people are interested in it coming back,” Tricia Chrzanowski said.
According to Tricia it is a new Big Orange Boat that will be launching, hence the II in the name, but other than being smaller this new one is the same in every way.
Most weekends and holidays the Big Orange Boat can be found setting up shop at the mouth of Thompson Bay. From roughly 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tricia says those out on Lake Havasu can stop by the vendor the same way you might stop by a gas station on a road trip.
“We have aspirins, sea flags, sunglasses, pasties—anything that is Havasu boat related,” Tricia Chrzanowski said. “We carry little things like that just in case someone forgot something.”
Along with miscellaneous boating items, boaters can also stop by the orange boat for burgers, hot dogs, ice cream and other treats.
“We make a good product and I think people appreciate that,” Tricia Chrzanowski said.
According to its social media, The Big Orange Boat II is planning to be out on the lake the weekend of June 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.