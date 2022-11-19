Lake Mead

After two decades of drought, parts of Lake Mead that were once under water have been exposed as the lake falls to historically low levels.

 Cronkite News file

WASHINGTON – A trio of bills affecting water rights and infrastructure for Arizona tribes took a step closer to becoming law Wednesday, a move one official said his tribe has been waiting for since being forced onto the reservation.

The Senate Indian Affairs Committee, without debate, approved bills granting water rights to the Hualapai, letting the Colorado River Indian Tribes lease their water, and adding funding and extending the deadline for review of a water system for the White Mountain Apache.

