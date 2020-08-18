All the uncertainty over coronavirus made ballet harder to balance.
Lake Havasu Ballet has been closed since March and founder Jeanne Fernando has been itching to reopen. Fernando believes that ballet is a natural form of social distancing.
“The ironic thing is that ballet has always had the six-feet distance rule. Dancers must be able to spread their arms out to their sides and there must be enough space to have another set of arms spread out,” Fernando said.
The nonprofit studio is accepting sign ups and classes will begin Sept. 8.
Fernando says the studio won’t require students to wear face masks, but will leave the decision up to students and their families.
“I will encourage my daughter to wear a mask while she’s at ballet,” said parent Amy Nickel, whose daughter has been a part of the ballet studio for more than 9 years.
Fernando says that the studio will emphasize washing and sanitizing everything that the dancers touch as well as keeping class sizes small; the studio’s classes are about 8-12 students. Fernando is unsure when the organization’s first performance will be, however she hopes to have “low-key” recitals with family members in the studio.
The local performing arts center is not available for public performance for the time being but Fernando is still looking forward to Ballet Under the Bridge in November.
For information about Lake Havasu Ballet, call 928-453-8337.
