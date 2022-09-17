Home for sale

A home for sale on Sunfield Drive is seen here in July.

 Today’s News-Herald file

Lake Havasu City’s housing market appears to be balancing back out after extremely rapid price growth over the past couple years.

According to data from the Lake Havasu Association of Realtors, the median price of a single family home in Havasu declined for the third month in a row – down to $517,500 in August after reaching a peak of $566,200 in May. The National Association of Realtors reports the median price of a single family home nationwide was $410,600 in July.

