Lake Havasu City’s housing market appears to be balancing back out after extremely rapid price growth over the past couple years.
According to data from the Lake Havasu Association of Realtors, the median price of a single family home in Havasu declined for the third month in a row – down to $517,500 in August after reaching a peak of $566,200 in May. The National Association of Realtors reports the median price of a single family home nationwide was $410,600 in July.
Housing prices surged across the country during the covid pandemic as record low interest rates aided a surge in home sales, even as fewer homes were hitting the market. But with interest rates up around 6% this summer, the national housing market is also slowing down with a 0.3% decline in the median price of a single family home from June to July according to CoreLogic’s latest monthly report.
But housing prices are still up considerably year over year. CoreLogic reports a 15.8% increase in price from July 2021 to July 2022 nationwide. In Havasu, the median price of a single family home was up 9.6% year over year to $537,500 this July, compared to $490,250 in July 2021. Year over year growth in August was about 5.6%.
Lake Havasu City appears to be following the national trend closely, and may be a little bit ahead of the curve. Havasu had some of the fastest rising home values in the country during the pandemic and although the price of a house is still much higher than it was in 2019, the local market seems to be heading back towards its pre-pandemic tendencies.
While the median price of a single family home in Havasu fell 8.6% from May to August, the number of homes sold has also been dropping each month as well. The Lake Havasu Association of Realtors reports a total of 92 single family homes were sold in August which is a 36.1% decline from the 144 sold in May. At the same time, the inventory of single family homes for sale has increased each month from 459 in May up to 630 in August – an increase of 37.3%.
“If we compared the current market to the last couple of years it would seem slow, but in essence it is just adjusting itself back to a pre-pandemic market,” said Judy Tassie, President of the Lake Havasu Association of Realtors. “We are getting closer to pre-pandemic sales volume, but inventory is still low. Therefore, the prices continue to reflect the inventory numbers.”
For comparison, the Association reports 708 active single family home listings in May 2020 during the early days of the pandemic, and 838 homes on the market in May 2019 before the pandemic started.
The National Association of Realtors defines a “buyer’s market” as one with at least seven months of available housing inventory, based on the number of homes being sold per month. Tassie said according to the most current numbers available on Friday, 98 single family homes have been sold in Havasu in the past month with 434 homes currently on the market. That puts the city at a roughly 4.5 month supply of homes.
“The really positive aspect of all this is that buyers do have more home options to choose from today than they did last year,” Tassie said.
Tassie said, though she is not an economist and cannot predict the future, she thinks Havasu’s housing market will likely stay on its current trend with sales volumes continuing to decline as interest rates remain high.
“Home values are falling slightly, but not near enough to meet the rise in rates, so for now I would say it will continue to be a seller’s market for the near future,” she said.
National housing market
Monthly reports by the National Association of Realtors and CoreLogic for July both observe that the national housing market is starting to move towards a “balanced market.” Both organizations report a slight decrease in the median price of a single family home from June to July, although year over year prices are still up by more than 10% in both reports.
“Following June’s surge in mortgage rates and the resulting dampening effect on housing demand, price growth is taking a decisive turn,” said CoreLogic Deputy Chief Economist Selma Hepp. “And even though annual price growth remains in double digits, the month-over-month decline suggests further deceleration on the horizon. The higher cost of homeownership has clearly eroded affordability, as inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage expenses are now even higher than they were at their former peak in 2006.”
The National Association of Realtors reports that single family home sales dropped 5.5% nationally from 4.56 million in June to 4.31 million in July. At the same time, the number of homes on the market across the country has been climbing, up to 1.31 million by the end of July – a 4.8% increase from June. NAR reports there was a 3.3 month housing supply on the market in July. That is up from a 2.9 month supply in June and a 2.6 month supply in July 2021, but it still puts it at less than half of the seven month supply needed to be considered a buyer’s market.
NAR’s monthly report also noted that the average home spent just 14 days on the market before being sold in July, which is the same as it was in June but it’s also the fewest since the organization began tracking that statistic in May 2011. The National Association of Realtors reports that 82% of all homes sold in July were on the market for less than a month.
In its breakdown by region, NAR’s report shows existing home sales in the West fell 9.4% from June sales to 870,000 homes sold in July. That is 30.4% fewer homes sold than in July 2021. Meanwhile, the median price in the West region is $614,900, which is up 8.1% year-over-year.
“The action is in the pricey West region which experienced the sharpest sales decline combined with a sizable inventory increase,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. “It’s likely some Western markets will see prices decline, and that will be welcome news for buyers who watched rapid price jumps during the past two years.”
States and metros
According to CoreLogic’s July report, no state has seen housing prices decline year-over-year from July 2021 to July 2022. Florida led all states with a 29.6% increase in home values over the previous 12 months, followed by South Dakota (23.7%), Tennessee (23.2%), North Carolina (22.5%) and South Carolina (22.5%). Arizona comes in at number six on the list with a 21.4% increase from July 2021 to July 2022.
The large metros with the fastest home price increases year over year remain mostly in the West, although Miami tops the list with a 27.1% increase from July 2021 to July 2022. Phoenix is second on the list with a 22.1% increase followed by Las Vegas (21.6%), San Diego (17.2%), and Houston (16.4%). Denver (14.3%) and Los Angeles (12.9%) are sixth and seventh on the list respectively.
SIDEBAR:
AUGUST SINGLE FAMILY HOME SALES
Aug. 2022 Aug. 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021
Sold 92 145 1,123 1,359
Median Price $517,500 $490,000 $540,000 $450,000
Average Price $603,892 $560,128 $603,799 $519,196
Active listings 630 448 - -
SIDEBAR 2:
SINGLE FAMILY HOME SALES IN HAVASU
May June July August
Median price $566,200 $559,500 $537,500 $517,500
Sold 144 116 98 92
Inventory 459 523 587 630
