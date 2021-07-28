The Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation Department’s after school program begins Monday at each Lake Havasu Unified elementary school site for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. The program starts at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 1 p.m. on Thursdays. Participants must be picked up by 6 p.m. each day.
Participants are placed in squads according to the grade they are currently enrolled in. The program offers physical activities along with other game opportunities, and snacks are provided. Registration can be completed online beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 19. Program availability is limited. Visit lhcaz.gov or call 928-453-8686 for more information.
