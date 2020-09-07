The Parks and Recreation Department’s after school program may be a bit more rambunctious this year.
Parks and Rec Director Mike Keane said the program will focus on keeping kids moving with various games and activities.
“The staff has designed the camp to have a little bit more physical activity than we’ve had in the past,” Keane said. “We would show movies and have time where the children utilize their tablets. For now – while we are doing this distance learning – we will focus a little bit more on physical activities like jump rope, double Dutch, and trying to bring back some of the activities we remember doing as kids and see how the kids today respond to some of those activities.”
Keane said with online classes this fall, and much of the spring and summer in stay at home orders, the goal is to get the kids away from screens each day.
“I think they have had a lot of screen time, so let’s get them back to some physical activity which will help in many aspects, including their mental health,” he said.
Keane said the after school program will use the same cleaning protocols the Parks and Recreation Department used during summer camp, as well as any additional requirements from the school district. He said they also plans to keep the kids in smaller groups.
Keane said as of Thursday morning about 150 kids have signed up for the program, which is held in all six elementary schools in Havasu. Keane said each elementary school has its own maximum capacity for the program, but there are still available slots at all six schools.
Keane said usually there are more kids signed up for the program, which can accommodate a total of 260 children, but he expects the program to fill up as schools head towards a full reopening.
“We have heard from some parents that their kids are waiting until the kids go back to in person learning to register,” he said. “So the numbers are a little bit low, but I do expect them to fill up as we go back into in person learning.”
To sign up for the after school program visit lhcaz.gov, go to the Parks and Recreation page, and click on the after school program tab.
