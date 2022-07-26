Hualapai Valley basin

A water tank is set up to irrigate crops in the Red Lake area. Many local residents are worried about farm operations depleting Hualapai Valley basin aquifers.

 Courtesy

Kingman’s groundwater supply could vanish within the next 100 years if the Hualapai Groundwater Basin isn’t protected from future agricultural interests, according to a recent report. Now, after years of appeals from Mohave County officials, the Arizona Department of Water Resources is taking steps to assess and possibly rectify the situation.

According to Mohave County Manager Sam Elters, state water authorities are expected to invite public comment on the issue later this year. County records show that Arizona Department of Water Resources Director Thomas Buschatzke may begin the process of designating the Hualapai Groundwater Basin as an “irrigation non-expansion area,” as the water agency prepares to elicit feedback from stakeholders at a public hearing.

