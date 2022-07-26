Kingman’s groundwater supply could vanish within the next 100 years if the Hualapai Groundwater Basin isn’t protected from future agricultural interests, according to a recent report. Now, after years of appeals from Mohave County officials, the Arizona Department of Water Resources is taking steps to assess and possibly rectify the situation.
According to Mohave County Manager Sam Elters, state water authorities are expected to invite public comment on the issue later this year. County records show that Arizona Department of Water Resources Director Thomas Buschatzke may begin the process of designating the Hualapai Groundwater Basin as an “irrigation non-expansion area,” as the water agency prepares to elicit feedback from stakeholders at a public hearing.
The announcement follows more than five years of requests by Mohave County for such a designation of the Hualapai Groundwater Basin. Mohave County, the City of Kingman and the U.S. Geological Survey have sought solutions to the city’s groundwater crisis since 2017, when reports indicated that the basin was being depleted far more quickly than it could be recharged.
According to the Mohave County Development Services Department, much of the blame for the basin’s depletion could lay with Kingman area agricultural interests. About 8,400 acres of farmland in the Hualapai basin are cultivated for agriculture, which county records show have drained the aquifer of almost 31,000 acre-feet more water annually than the basin is able to replenish each year.
“It’s good that (the state) is finally taking a serious look at it,” said Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ron Gould this week. “They didn’t seem to be taking this issue seriously before. It’s pretty important … Kingman residents should show up at the public hearing, and speak out about the potential loss of their groundwater.”
County officials have made repeated efforts since 2017 to gain “irrigation non-expansion area” status for the Hualapai Groundwater Basin, which would prevent the aquifer from being further drained by agricultural interests. In the past, however, state statutes prohibited the issuance of such a designation based on future water level predictions provided by the county, and could only be given based on present water levels.
According to Elters, however, the Arizona Department of Water Resources is willing to elicit commentary from the public on the issue, which could occur near the end of August or in early September. Elters says state water officials will establish rules for what that comment period and public hearing may entail at a future date.
“It’s imperative that ADWR review the science and conditions for this aquifer,” Elters said.
