It is hard to believe listening to the sound of intense construction work at the site, but the new 66,400-square-foot Mohave County Courthouse Addition at 401 Spring St. in Kingman will be ready in three months, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. On that day – Monday, Jan. 19 – court employees will be transferred from the neighboring, old 36,000-square-foot historic courthouse building.
“We are almost done with phase one,” John Mieding, the construction and facility engineer manager at Mohave County Public Works, Facilities Division, told the Miner on Thursday, Oct. 29. “The old court is jammed and they need more space. Most of the construction work will be done by the end of November. Then all the machinery, like elevators, will be done in early January.”
That will open phase two of the project, Mieding said, when the old building is finally empty.
“This building is 100 years old and has a number of places with asbestos-containing material,” he explained.
Mohave County recently got a grant from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality that will help to pay for the asbestos remediation.
“After that, we’re going to have a 12-month remodeling program to start in May or June 2021,” Mieding said.
The whole project started in 2015 with a study and a report that identified critical deficiencies in the existing courthouse facility and long-term space requirements for a new building to house the consolidated Superior Court, Kingman/Cerbat Justice of the Peace Courts; and the county attorney, public defender, and probation departments. The cost is now a bit over $22 million, Mieding said.
“We are a little bit ahead of the budget,” he said,” but we are also ahead of schedule.”
The contract was awarded in January 2019 to Johnson Carlier LLC of Tempe and the funding came from a quarter-cent sales tax, court fees and sales of Mohave County properties.
“It has been one of the best projects in my career,” Mieding said, “because of the skill sets of the people we have been working with. The contractor has been very knowledgeable about building construction practices and trades. Most of his subcontractors have been pretty good. I’m very happy with the work quality.”
A lot of the subcontractors are from the Phoenix area and they bring techniques previously unknown in Kingman, Mieding said. But, he added, “we use as many local subcontractors (as possible), for example for water and electric services. So the money goes back to the community, too.”
COVID-19 impacted the project in many ways, but didn’t slow the contractor down.
“I have to tip my cap to the constructor,” Mieding said. “We had delays with raw materials, finished goods and a labor shortage in March and April, but they still were able to make it happen, stayed on schedule. It’s been great.”
Mieding also praised the City of Kingman for working closely with the county on the project and making things easier with permits and inspections. There were a lot issues with the historic building and the surrounding areas that the city helped with, he said.
The most important one was the limited parking space.
“I guess in the 1920s they didn’t need that many parking spaces,” reflected Mieding, looking towards the old courthouse and the World War I monument that adorns the front lawn. “But now we do.”
With things going as planned, the whole Law and Justice Center project should be completed around June 2022.
