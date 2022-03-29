PHOENIX — Attorney General Mark Brnovich is asking Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre to launch a criminal probe into whether Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is breaking the law.
The move late Tuesday comes after Hobbs ignored prior warnings from Brnovich that it would be illegal for her to shut down part of the E-Qual system where candidates can gather signatures online for their nominating petitions. Hobbs said it was necessary to update some data due to redistricting and, effective March 17, disabled the section for legislative and congressional candidates even though they have until April 4 to gather the signatures they need.
So now Brnovich wants McIntyre, a fellow Republican, to see if any laws were broken. And he told McIntyre in Tuesday’s letter that he gets to operate “independently of the attorney general’s office in determining what actions are appropriate to resolve this matter.’’
But the attorney general, in his letter obtained by Capitol Media Services, is giving McIntyre a head start by laying out the laws he says are at issue that the Cochise County attorney look to in determining whether criminal charges should be brought.
In a prepared statement, Hobbs said she just got a copy of the letter and was reviewing it. But she also took a slap at Brnovich.
“The attorney general’s continued attacks on election officials across the state for doing out jobs is ridiculous,’’ she said.
Brnovich spokeswoman Katie Conner said her office does not comment on why it refers cases out to other prosecutors instead of handling them in house. But she said the decision to send the issue to McIntyre is “unrelated’’ to the history between her boss and the secretary of state -- and the fact that Brnovich entered into a `diversion agreement’’ with the State Bar of Arizona to settle complaints, including one by Hobbs, that it was unethical for him to represent her office but then take contrary legal positions.
The fight is over the E-Qual system, first established in 2011, which allows candidates to get signatures they need for nomination online. Normally there are no major issues.
This year, however, the Independent Redistricting Commission drew new lines for legislative and congressional candidates.
Hobbs said that required her to take the system offline to account for those new districts, as the voter registration system -- the one that determines if signers live within the districts of those they are supporting -- cannot accommodate more than one set of maps. So that meant the system was not available for those running for Congress or the legislature; it remains accessible for candidates seeking statewide office who are unaffected by redistricting.
As Hobbs was preparing to take it down, Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright wrote to her warning that any move to do so would be “contrary to law,’’ floating the possibility that Hobbs could be charged with a Class 3 misdemeanor -- and jailed for up to 30 days and fined $500 -- for knowingly refusing to perform a duty required under state election laws.
And Wright even said that the refusal to keep E-Qual online could be a felony that carries a penalty of a year in state prison.
Hobbs, in turn, filed her own lawsuit asking a court to block Brnovich from initiating any prosecution. But Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Joan Sinclair refused, saying that all the letter from Wright did is inform her of the legal requirements for E-Qual. And the judge said that unless and until Brnovich does take action, there was nothing for her to block.
Now that decision has been farmed out to McIntyre.
Brnovich also said he will be sending McIntyre copies of “multiple written complaints’’ his office got after Hobbs shut down the E-Qual system for congressional and legislative candidates.
He did not set a deadline for McIntyre to complete his probe.
