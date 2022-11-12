Brnovich

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich holds a press conference at his office in Phoenix regarding lawsuits against two major vaping companies on Jan. 7, 2020.

 Imagn

PHOENIX — Attorney General Mark Brnovich says there’s nothing legally wrong with having two different statutes on the books outlawing abortion because prosecutors can choose which one to enforce.

Or whether to enforce neither.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.