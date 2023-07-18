PHOENIX — Attorney General Kris Mayes says state schools chief Tom Horne has no authority to cut off funds to schools that don’t use “structured English immersion” to teach students who are not proficient.

In a formal opinion issued Monday, Mayes said only the state Board of Education has the authority to declare that a school district is not complying with a 2000 voter-approved measure that spells out that all children “shall be taught English by being taught in English and all children shall be placed in English language classrooms.”

