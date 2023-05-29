AG sues chemical companies

Attorney General Kris Mayes announces actions that Arizona is taking to stop fraud against the Medicaid system and exploitation of AHCCCS members during a news conference at the Arizona state Capitol in Phoenix earlier this month.

 Rob Schumacher/The Republic

PHOENIX — Attorney General Kris Mayes is suing several major companies for producing and selling “forever chemicals’’ that they knew or should have known are hazardous.

The lawsuit filed Friday in Maricopa County Superior Court charges that 3M, DuPont and Chemours, the last a spinoff from DuPont, were negligent in the design, manufacturing, marketing and sale of per- and polyfluroalykl substances which have been used for decades in everything from nonstick cookware and stain-resistant fabrics to some firefighting foams.

