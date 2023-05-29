AG sues chemical companies

PHOENIX — Attorney General Kris Mayes is suing several major companies for producing and selling “forever chemicals’’ that they knew or should have known are hazardous.
The lawsuit filed Friday in Maricopa County Superior Court charges that 3M, DuPont and Chemours, the last a spinoff from DuPont, were negligent in the design, manufacturing, marketing and sale of per- and polyfluroalykl substances which have been used for decades in everything from nonstick cookware and stain-resistant fabrics to some firefighting foams.
Mayes says 3M began publishing peer-reviewed literature in 1980 showing that humans retain one form of these PFAS in their bodies for years.
And she said DuPont has been studying the potential toxicity of these chemicals since at least the 1960s and knew it was contaminating drinking water drawn from the Ohio River.
“Yet DuPont did not disclose to the public or government regulators what they knew about the substance’s potential effects on humans, animals, or the environment,’’ the lawsuit states. And in 2005 the company was fined $16.5 million by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for violating legal requirements that it report to the agency substantial risk information about the chemicals they manufacture, process or distribute.
Despite that, Mayes said, the companies continued to make, market and sell their products in Arizona and other states for years -- and, in some cases, apparently still do: Forbes reported that 3M promises to discontinue the use of the chemicals by 2025.
And that, she said, harmed the state and its residents.
“It’s had a very detrimental and, in some cases, devastating impact to the state of Arizona,’’ Mayes told Capitol Media Services on Monday. “We have multiple sites throughout the state where our water has been contaminated by PFAS.’’
The lawsuit says the state Department of Environmental Quality has detected these compounds in groundwater near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and in both groundwater and drinking water supplies at several locations across the state, including what DEQ said was one utility around Luke Air Force Base notified of problems in early 2021.
“It’s time that these chemical companies like Dow (which has since merged with DuPont) and DuPont (and) 3M are held accountable for that,’’ Mayes said.
“And we’re going to make them pay for the cleanup of these chemicals,’’ she continued. “These are cancer-causing agents agents.’’
One place Mayes said the chemicals are commonly found in firefighting foam.
“So the sites tend to be, but not exclusively, are around either airports or places where firefighting foam is used,’’ she explained. “And, obviously, PFAS have also deeply impacted firefighters throughout the state of Arizona and elsewhere.’’
