U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland warned states that may be thinking about emulating Arizona’s self-styled election audit or enacting new voting restrictions based on dubious fraud claims that a newly beefed up civil rights division at the Department of Justice will have its eye on them.
Republican lawmakers from various states have been touring Veterans Memorial Coliseum in recent days to get a first-hand look at the recount and review of the 2020 general election in Maricopa County that has been underway since late April, and many are proposing similar audits in their own states.
Garland said on Friday that the Justice Department will scrutinize any such audits to ensure they’re following federal laws prohibiting voter intimidation and requiring the protection of ballots and other election records. The department will also publish guidance explaining which federal civil and criminal laws apply to future post-election audits.
The attorney general said similar scrutiny will be applied to any laws that states might pass to restrict access to voting, which could have ramifications for Arizona if state lawmakers seek to pass such legislation in response to the purported findings of the audit. Garland announced that he’s doubling the number of attorneys in DOJ’s civil rights division who are responsible for protecting voting rights.
“Many of the justifications proffered in support of these post-election audits and restrictions on voting have relied on assertions of material vote fraud in the 2020 election that have been refuted by law enforcement and intelligence agencies, of both this administration and the previous one, as well as by every court, federal and state, that has considered them,” Garland said in his speech at the Justice Department.
DOJ already warned Arizona about possible violations of federal law stemming from its audit. In a May 5 letter, an attorney from the department’s civil rights division said the audit’s handling of ballots could violate federal laws requiring the preservation of election records. And plans to visit voters’ homes to investigate “voter registrations that did not make sense” and to review peoples’ voting history in at least three precincts “with a high number of anomalies” could run afoul of voter intimidation prohibitions in the Voting Rights Act.
In response, Senate President Karen Fann, who ordered the audit and hired the team that is conducting it, told DOJ that she had called off those plans. Fann told the Arizona Mirror on Friday that those plans were still on hiatus.
Fann declined to respond to Garland’s comments.
The highly partisan audit of the 2020 election in Arizona continued last week, with further accusations of ineptitude against the firm running it.
The audit of votes in Maricopa County, which has drawn criticism from a number of local Republican officials, WILL NOT AFFECT THE ACTUAL RESULTS OF NOVEMBER’S ELECTION, but has been used by the right-wing loon idiot fringe media to justify the massively stupid idea among ignorant Republicans that the 2020 results were fraudulent. It’s being spearheaded by a phony bunch of fools known as Cyber Ninjas, an obscure Florida-based firm whose CEO has promoted election conspiracies, and which was hired by the GOP-controlled state Senate to handle the process.
The Secretary of State, Katie Hobbs, released a report detailing what it described as serious problems with the audit that had arisen. Among the issues listed were a software update “that created so many errors and problems during the first shift that they stated they were going to roll back to the old software during the afternoon shift” and the fact that “copies of voting system data were sent to a lab in Montana.” There were no specifications on “what security measures were in place, or what the lab in Montana will do with the data or how long it will be in possession of the copies.”
“Observers saw at least three people who are not residents of Maricopa County putting their grubby hands on thousands of military and overseas ballots,” read the report. “Observers had been previously told that only Maricopa County residents would be allowed to handle any ballots, yet all three people were not residents.” The report stated workers were carrying black pens on the floor, which is not allowed because the pens can be used to alter ballots. Observers quoted in the report also stated that “audit co-chair Randy Pullen told an observer that the shirt he was required to wear on the floor made him ‘look like a transgender’ because of the color of his shirt.”
With the highly suspect phony audit stretching past the initial deadline set by Cyber Ninjas, the stadium where it is taking place has been visited by Republicans who are promoting former President Donald Trump’s baseless claim that the election was stolen from him.
Three Republican state legislators from Pennsylvania, including one who had been a leading advocate for the twice-impeached fools false allegations, visited the stadium. Last month, the totally insane Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and sexual predator Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., held a rally in Maricopa County, where the audit was a key topic of discussion. “So, let me just check and make sure with all of you: Who do you think won in Arizona on Nov. 3?” Greene asked, with Gaetz adding, “We are here in solidarity with the Arizona election audit.”
