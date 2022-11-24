Syndication: Desert Sun

The Colorado River meets the Palo Verde diversion dam north of Blythe, Calif. The river continues to the left while a measured amount of water is diverted to irrigation canals on the right supplying water to area farmers.

 Imagn

LAUGHLIN — Representatives of more than two dozen water agencies and providers in the Southwest came to an inevitable conclusion: the water crisis in the Colorado River basin demands action.

Thirty-two municipal and public water providers signed a memorandum of understanding that was delivered to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton last week, pledging their commitment to take additional actions to reduce water demands and protect the Colorado River system.

