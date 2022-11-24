LAUGHLIN — Representatives of more than two dozen water agencies and providers in the Southwest came to an inevitable conclusion: the water crisis in the Colorado River basin demands action.
Thirty-two municipal and public water providers signed a memorandum of understanding that was delivered to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton last week, pledging their commitment to take additional actions to reduce water demands and protect the Colorado River system.
“As we consider the long-term aridification of the Colorado River Basin, the math is simple: water uses exceed water supplies,” said John Entsminger, general manager of the Southern Nevada Water Authority. “But solving that equation will require all Colorado River water users across every sector to make hard decisions and be fully invested in water conservation if we are going to bring our shared river system into balance.”
The MOU declares the intent of agencies in Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and California, water providers in both the Upper and Lower Colorado River basins, to do just that.
It expresses commitments to implement comprehensive and innovative water conservation programs, initiatives, policies and actions that include:
• Expanding water efficiency programs for indoor and outdoor water use.
• Implementing programs and policies reducing and replacing non-functional, decorative grass by 30% while protecting urban landscapes and tree canopies.
• Increasing water reuse and recycling programs where feasible.
• Implementing water efficiency strategies and best practices, such as water-loss controls, conservation-based rate structures, industrial and commercial conservation, land use coordination and other suitable conservation strategies within each community.
“This problem is of the highest magnitude, but collectively we have the resources to find the solution,” said Brenda Burman, executive strategy adviser of the Central Arizona Project, which provides water to more than 5 million people and more than 1 million acres of agricultural land in the state. “The path forward will require all Colorado River water users to contribute, and Central Arizona Project continues to make investments and commitments to support the Basin to reach a sustainable water future.”
Signatories included several large municipalities and governmental entities, including the cities of Phoenix, Tucson, Denver, Salt Lake City, Albuquerque and Santa Fe.
Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City weren’t listed as signatories but the communities have already has enacted many of the measures mentioned in the MOU and in most cases more stringent than those listed.
“The significance of nearly 30 municipal and industrial providers of Colorado River water signing on to this agreement is truly historic,” said Gene Shawcroft, general manager of the Central Utah Water Conservancy District. “The commitments of municipal and industrial water agencies in both the Upper and Lower Colorado River basins toward a unified approach to problem solving is critical in light of the current drought conditions and historic low reservoir elevations confronting the basin. I hope this agreement will provide an example of effective basin-wide collaboration on the many Colorado River issues we face now and into the future.”
Under the MOU, each participating water provider will implement the conservation actions, programs and/or policies most appropriate for its individual communities and water efficiency goals.
While these water agencies primarily represent urban water uses, which is only a fraction of the Colorado River’s total water consumption, the conservation strategies outlined will help reduce demands and protect water levels in lakes Powell and Mead, the two massive reservoirs that have shrunk significantly in the last decade amid climate change and development in the region.
“A sustainable, long-term plan for the Colorado River Basin requires all water users to reduce water demand commensurate with what the Colorado River can realistically supply given the new normal of hotter, drier weather,” said Ron Burke, president and CEO of the Alliance for Water Efficiency.
In a joint letter of support, seven environmental, conservation, and non-governmental organizations called the MOU “an important step in the right direction,” stating that “achieving these commitments is a necessary first phase to preserve the longevity of the basin.”
