Arizona State Parks & Trails still have more than $1 million in grants available to waterfront communities and public safety agencies for marine focused projects and purchases this fiscal year.
Grants through the State Lake Improvement Fund were highly competitive in the 1990s and 2000s, before the program disappeared for about a decade in the 2010s. Although SLIF grants have returned to Arizona thanks to one-time appropriations in the budget in each of the past three legislative sessions, the competition for that funding has been significantly lower than it was before the hiatus.
SLIF grants were available for the first time in more than a decade in Fiscal Year 2021-22, thanks to a $4 million appropriation from Arizona’s general fund. That amount was supplemented by an additional $900,000 for SLIF grants from the state’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act. The State Parks Board ended up approving a total of $4,336,388 in SLIF grants in FY21-22. Public information officer Michelle Thompson, with State Parks & Trails, said the $563,000 remaining was then added to another $4 million from the state for SLIF grants this fiscal year – bringing the total grants available up to a little more than $4.5 million this year.
So far, the State Parks Board has approved $2,668,937 in SLIF grants in FY22-23, although Thompson said that amount will likely be higher soon.
“There are grant applications on the June board meeting that will likely be approved, raising that number,” she said.
Thompson said part of the reason for the lower numbers so far this year are likely because many of the grants that were awarded last year paid for boats. But due to supply chain issues, many of those boats are not expected to be delivered until this summer.
“Once those grants are closed out, we do anticipate more applications from these same agencies,” Thompson said. “However, we don’t know why there haven’t been more applications in general. We have held numerous outreach events and sent out messages about the availability of funds. It could be capacity issues with organizations managing multiple grants.”
Thompson encourages any eligible agency to look into applying. Especially since Arizona’s budget for FY23-24 includes $5.2 million to be distributed as SLIF grants next year. Thompson said applications are accepted year-round, so there is no deadline, and the parks offer workshops and assistance with the applications themselves. More information about applications is available at azstateparks.com/state-lake-improvement-fund-grants.
“We would love to have applications,” Thompson said. “
SLIF grants in Mohave, La Paz
Many local agencies in Northwest Arizona have been quick to jump on the opportunity for SLIF grants since there return last fiscal year.
Mohave County in particular has been one of the largest benefactors of SLIF grants – both historically and since the grants return – because it is also the most popular county for the gas-powered watercraft that generate SLIF income through fuel sales. According to a 2016 survey, Mohave County accounted for 47% of all boating days recorded statewide that year. Maricopa County was second on the list at 25%, followed by La Paz (14%), Yuma (4%) and Gila (3%) counties. All other counties combined for 6% of boating days in the state.
So far this year, agencies in Mohave County have received a little more than $2 million in SLIF grants – of the roughly $2.67 million that has been awarded by the State Parks Board so far.
Mohave County and Lake Havasu City are the only two agencies who have received the maximum allowable grant of $800,000 so far this year. The county is using the grant to purchase boats and equipment for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office fleet, while Havasu’s grant will cover a portion of the city’s Site Six Ramp and Seawall project to make improvements to the 50-year old city boat launch.
The Mohave Valley Fire District has received a total of $387,500 in SLIF grants this year to replace a multi-use watercraft in its fleet.
The only other SLIF grant approved in Mohave County this year is a $16,234 amendment for the Bullhead City Police Department’s “Water Safety Expansion” project. BHCPD had received $285,900 in SLIF grants for that project last year, with the amendment accounting for higher-than expected costs once the bids came in.
In La Paz County, the Buckskin Fire District has received a $215,150 grant to repair its boat launch. La Paz County has also received $180,053 from SLIF for structural upgrades to the county park.
The only other grant approved in FY22-23 prior to the board’s June meeting is $270,000 to the Coconino Sheriff’s Office for jet skis. But last year other agencies such as Maricopa County ($620,791), Arizona Game & Fish ($978,089), and the Timber Mesa Forest and Medical District ($53,280) also received SLIF grants.
