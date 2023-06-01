Site 6

A sign by the Site 6 boat launch warns of a sudden drop at the end of the ramp at the 63-year-old facility on the Island. Lake Havasu City has been awarded an $800,000 State Lake Improvement Fund grant this year that is expected to cover about two thirds of the cost to replace the ramp and eliminate that drop off.

 Michael Zogg/Today’s News-Herald

Arizona State Parks & Trails still have more than $1 million in grants available to waterfront communities and public safety agencies for marine focused projects and purchases this fiscal year.

Grants through the State Lake Improvement Fund were highly competitive in the 1990s and 2000s, before the program disappeared for about a decade in the 2010s. Although SLIF grants have returned to Arizona thanks to one-time appropriations in the budget in each of the past three legislative sessions, the competition for that funding has been significantly lower than it was before the hiatus.

