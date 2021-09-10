Law enforcement agencies met the rush of holiday travelers and Colorado River residents this Labor Day weekend. Operations among multiple agencies led to almost 20 arrests for boating under the influence of alcohol.
Two fatalities occurred this Labor Day weekend in the Parker area, in separate incidents. A fire involving multiple recreational vehicles was reported in the early hours of Sept. 6, with one victim trapped inside. Firefighters subdued the blaze, but were too late to rescue the victim within.
Later that evening, emergency agencies responded to a motor vehicle accident on Riverside Drive, in Parker. In that accident, an off-highway vehicle had rolled over, and a victim was trapped underneath. The victim was extricated from the accident, but declared dead at the scene.
Despite fatalities in Parker, however, no fatalities were reported throughout the holiday weekend on the nearby Colorado River.
The Lake Havasu City Police Department received 11 reports of disorderly conduct from Sept. 2-4, and made seven arrests on charges of DUI. Three citations were issued for assault, and three more were issued for drug-related offenses throughout the weekend.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reported no “significant” incidents that occurred within its jurisdiction last weekend. That jurisdiction spans from areas north of Bullhead City to the Parker Dam.
Boating safety officers responded to two non-injury boat crashes and one boat crash resulting in injuries. Those injuries were reportedly caused when a wakeboarder injured his shoulder on the southern basin of Lake Havasu.
Deputies contacted 226 boaters throughout the weekend and issued 179 warnings. Officials issued 35 citations for various boating-related violations, and five were arrested on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Elsewhere on the Colorado River, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office announced 12 arrests for boating under the influence of alcohol last weekend during a large-scale Labor Day weekend operation on the Colorado River.
The operation took place Sept. 3-6 from the California-Nevada state line to the Riverside County Line, Bear Lake and Lake Arrowhead. The operation focused on waterways with resorts, launch ramps and marinas along Colorado River Lakes, using 11 patrol vessels, an off-highway vehicle team, a sheriff’s dive team and two sheriff’s department helicopters.
The operation resulted in 47 citations issued for various watercraft violations and 141 warnings given. Of the 12 offenders cited for boating under the influence, two were identified as Arizona residents from Glendale and Buckeye.
