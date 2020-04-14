Two U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigators violated agency policy during a 2018 human trafficking investigation in Lake Havasu City, according to Homeland Security officials.
Now, four months after the collapse of a collaborative investigation with the Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City police departments, the results of the agency’s internal investigation into its agents’ alleged activities is still pending.
The case began in 2017, when the local police opened an investigation into seven massage parlors throughout Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City. According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, detectives found that each of the businesses – three of which were located in Havasu – employed Chinese nationals who may have been coerced into acts of prostitution. It was then that police contacted the Department of Homeland Security, and federal agents took a leading role in the investigation.
Agents identified in court documents only as “Sergio” and “Arturo” led the investigation by conducting multiple undercover operations in 2018, in which Homeland Security documents showed the agents had paid victims in the alleged human trafficking ring in exchange for sexual favors. In September 2018, the investigation concluded with seven arrests, with four of the suspects facing charges including human trafficking and keeping houses of prostitution.
“(Homeland Security Investigations) is committed to placing the safety of potential victims at the forefront of every investigation,” said Homeland Security spokeswoman Yasmeen Pitts-O’Keefe in a written statement to the Arizona Republic last week. “Conduct by a limited number of agents involved in the investigation is not consistent with HSI policy.”
The Department of Homeland Security would later conduct its own internal investigation into the agents’ alleged actions in the case, according to police statements. The agency later informed Mohave County prosecutors that agents “Sergio” and “Arturo” would not be made available to testify in Mohave County Superior Court.
As a result, prosecutors moved to dismiss all charges against alleged ringleaders Amanda Yamauchi, Dean Bassett, Yuqin Shu and Shui Mei Ching. After two years of investigation and collaboration between multiple law enforcement agencies, only three arrested in the case were convicted on misdemeanor charges including prostitution, pandering and solicitation of a prostitute.
According to O’Keefe, the results of the agency’s investigation into agents “Sergio” and “Arturo” have been forwarded to ICE’s Disciplinary and Adverse Action Panel to determine possible disciplinary or corrective actions.
Requests by Today’s News-Herald for documents relating to the Department of Homeland Security’s internal investigation into its agents, and disciplinary records for the agents involved, were filed with the Department of Homeland Security in mid-December. Since January, the status of that request has been listed as “request for documents sent.”
According to the Department of Homeland Security website, simple requests for information can take 21 days to process. More complicated requests can take an average of 111 days. The agency acknowledged its receipt of Today’s News-Herald’s request for information almost 120 days ago. In a Feb. 4 response, Homeland Security agents received an increasing number of public information requests earlier this year, which may have created delays in processing the request.
