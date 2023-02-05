KINGMAN – An air start cart was stolen on Saturday from Kingman Airline Services, Inc., an aircraft storage facility at Kingman Municipal Airport, according to an employee of the company.

The employee, Michelle Oloizia, said they think the cart was taken on Saturday because another employee was on the property that day at the hangar getting ready to go, when he saw a white Ford pickup truck hooked up to the cart leaving.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.