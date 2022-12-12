airbnb

Airbnb says it is taking proactive steps to prevent “disruptive” parties over New Years Eve weekend.

 Screenshot of airbnb.com

Over the weekend Airbnb announced new “heightened defenses” it is taking to curtail “disruptive” parties over New Years Eve weekend.

According to the Dec. 9 release from the short-term rental company, these defenses include placing a ban on one-night bookings at entire home listings on New Year’s Eve for listings across the state for certain users.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.