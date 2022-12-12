Over the weekend Airbnb announced new “heightened defenses” it is taking to curtail “disruptive” parties over New Years Eve weekend.
According to the Dec. 9 release from the short-term rental company, these defenses include placing a ban on one-night bookings at entire home listings on New Year’s Eve for listings across the state for certain users.
These users include “guests without a positive account history - or no previous bookings at all - on the platform,” the release says.
“These proactive defenses will help to promote responsible travel and help to prevent rare instances of unwelcome behavior, and enable Hosts, guests and communities to enjoy their end of year celebrations with added reassurance,” Naba Banerjee, director of trust product and operations at Airbnb, said.
During New Year’s 2021, AirBnB says these defenses, which were being piloted, deterred 2800 people in Arizona from making one-night entire home booking.
In Lake Havasu City the topic of short-term rentals and unwelcomed parties has been a point of contention for a long time in the community.
According to Anthony Kozlowski, assistant to the city manager, Lake Havasu City has 1,063 short term rentals with 920 of them being Airbnbs.
Kozlowski says the city’s current noise ordinance “is in place in order to address concerns with parties which result in disturbing the peace and quiet enjoyment of our community.”
According to the city’s policy, people and businesses can be penalized for violating the noise ordinance with a misdemeanor charge and fines that increase with each offense.
Kozlowski says Lake Havasu City does not track short term rental usage over the year but finds the city receives the most complaints during the summer months.
The Lake Havasu City Council discussed the regulatory powers it has over Airbnbs and short-term rentals as recently as November. At its Nov. 8 meeting the council passed an ordinance which created a permitting process and business license requirements for short term rentals, required short term rentals to provide emergency contact information of the person responsible for responding to complaints and emergencies and required neighbors of the property to be notified of its intended use among other things.
Jess Knudson, Lake Havasu City manager, called the ordinance “a very, very small step in the right direction” and that “there continues to be state rules and regulations in place that hinder our ability to fully address short term rentals in Lake Havasu City to the degree that we need to, and that our residents expect.”
The city council was able to pass the November ordinance due to a state senate bill that passed in the 2022 State Legislative Session. It is unknown what if any bills regarding short-term rentals will be discussed during the 2023 State Legislative Session.
Requests for comments from State representative Leo Biasiucci and State Senator Sonny Borrelli were not returned as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.