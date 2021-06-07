A California man was cited Memorial Day weekend for excessive noise reported while he was renting a home in Lake Havasu City.
Mark A. Kirkland, 24, was allegedly the subject of multiple noise complaints in the 3000 block of Southwind Avenue, which allegedly took place late in the evening on May 29. According to the police report, witnesses complained of loud music, shouting voices and profanity from the residence.
Officers responded to the location, and took a decibel reading outside the residence. According to police, the allowable decibel level at that time of night was 45. Police say the level recorded by responding officers was as high as 65 decibels.
Police found the renter, identified as Kirkland, at the location with at least three friends. Kirkland was cited and released on misdemeanor charges of unlawful noise.
