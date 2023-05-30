Memorial Day and the Fourth of July are two of Lake Havasu City’s biggest weekends for summer boaters and holiday travelers. But guests who stay at AirBnB rentals this summer may have less fun than they intend to.
AirBnB officials announced last week that the popular short-term rental agency would be implementing a crackdown on disruptive or unauthorized parties at rental properties throughout the state, during Havasu’s two busiest weekends. According to AirBnB spokeswoman Lisa Cohen, the agency will seek to identify one-night and two-night reservations for the Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends which may pose a higher risk for disruption, and prevent those bookings from being made.
Havasu has seen no small number of disruptions, and possible partying at short-term rentals this year. According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, officers have responded to 63 noise violations at rental properties from Feb. 1 through May 24. Two short-term rental guests have been arrested on disorderly conduct charges in reference to prior noise violation warnings, according to police records, and the department has received two reports of disturbance or suspicious activities at those listings within the past three months.
According to AirBnB’s website, the agency would screen potential risks this Fourth of July by examining account history of potential guests, with a review of prior reviews from guest accounts, their distance from the listing of their choice, last-minute bookings and other considerations.
The agency’s “anti-party system” was piloted during last year’s memorial day weekend, during which AirBnB officials reportedly saw a marked decrease in reports of disruptive or unauthorized partying last Memorial Day and Fourth of July.
According to AirBnB’s website, the agency has seen a 55% year-over-year decrease in the number of parties reported at AirBnB rentals since the company introduced its ban on parties in August, 2020.
