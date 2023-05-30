Memorial Day and the Fourth of July are two of Lake Havasu City’s biggest weekends for summer boaters and holiday travelers. But guests who stay at AirBnB rentals this summer may have less fun than they intend to.

AirBnB officials announced last week that the popular short-term rental agency would be implementing a crackdown on disruptive or unauthorized parties at rental properties throughout the state, during Havasu’s two busiest weekends. According to AirBnB spokeswoman Lisa Cohen, the agency will seek to identify one-night and two-night reservations for the Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends which may pose a higher risk for disruption, and prevent those bookings from being made.

